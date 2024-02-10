Scottish Cup holders Celtic will make the trip to Paisley this weekend as they face off against St Mirren in an all-Premiership affair.

The Hoops are enjoying a fine season in the league and are currently at the summit with a three point gap over rivals Rangers. The Bhoys treated their fans to an historic treble last season, but failed to defend their League Cup crown earlier in the campaign as they crashed out to Kilmarnock in a shock second round defeat.

Celtic are the most successful team in Scottish Cup history and will be desperate to add to their record-breaking 41 triumphs in the competition. However, Brendan Rodgers men know that they will need to be at their best to progress from this fixture against The Buddies, who have won four of their last six outings in all competitions.

Ahead of the cup classic GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the key injury news from both teams as a total of 4 players are expected to miss out with a further 5 being doubts for the contest.

1 . Out: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) Was ruled out for three weeks before the game against Aberdeen. Is not expected to return until later in February.

2 . Out: Alistair Johnston (Celtic) Sustained an injury against Hibs in midweek and will not be back in time for this cup tie.

3 . Doubt: Greg Taylor (Celtic) Unlikely to return in time for this game, but is close to a return according to Brendan Rodgers.