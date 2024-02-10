Register
BREAKING

St Mirren vs Celtic: injury news for Scottish Cup clash as 4 miss out and 5 doubtful - gallery

Celtic are the holders of the Scottish Cup and will have high hopes of retaining the trophy this season

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 17:06 GMT

Scottish Cup holders Celtic will make the trip to Paisley this weekend as they face off against St Mirren in an all-Premiership affair.

The Hoops are enjoying a fine season in the league and are currently at the summit with a three point gap over rivals Rangers. The Bhoys treated their fans to an historic treble last season, but failed to defend their League Cup crown earlier in the campaign as they crashed out to Kilmarnock in a shock second round defeat.

Celtic are the most successful team in Scottish Cup history and will be desperate to add to their record-breaking 41 triumphs in the competition. However, Brendan Rodgers men know that they will need to be at their best to progress from this fixture against The Buddies, who have won four of their last six outings in all competitions.

Ahead of the cup classic GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the key injury news from both teams as a total of 4 players are expected to miss out with a further 5 being doubts for the contest.

Was ruled out for three weeks before the game against Aberdeen. Is not expected to return until later in February.

1. Out: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

Was ruled out for three weeks before the game against Aberdeen. Is not expected to return until later in February.

Sustained an injury against Hibs in midweek and will not be back in time for this cup tie.

2. Out: Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

Sustained an injury against Hibs in midweek and will not be back in time for this cup tie.

Unlikely to return in time for this game, but is close to a return according to Brendan Rodgers.

3. Doubt: Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Unlikely to return in time for this game, but is close to a return according to Brendan Rodgers.

Returns from the Asian Cup this weekend, but is unlikely to start as he is eased back into the action.

4. Out: Oh Hyeon-gyu (Celtic)

Returns from the Asian Cup this weekend, but is unlikely to start as he is eased back into the action.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St MirrenBrendan Rodgers