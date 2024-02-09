Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Excitement is building in the Scottish Cup as the final 16 teams battle it out for a place in the quarter-final draw.

Glasgow heavyweights Rangers and Celtic are amongst the frontrunners for silverware this term as they look to add to their tremendous records in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement’s side have already proven themselves on the domestic stage this season with a League Cup triumph over Aberdeen. Rivals Celtic will also fancy their chances - they are the defending holders of the Scottish Cup and statistically the most successful team in the competition’s history with 41 titles.

Both sides will be firm favourites to progress to the next round. Rangers host Ayr United in a huge cup clash which sees Clement go head to head with former Celtic captain and icon Scott Brown. Meanwhile the Hoops will face fellow Premiership opposition as they make the trip to The SMISA Stadium to take on a St Mirren side that they beat 3-0 away from home back in January.

The Scottish Cup is viewed as a hugely prestigious competition and fans that successfully progress to the next round will be keeping their eyes peeled on the quarter-final draw.

When is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the Scottish Cup quarter-final takes place on Sunday 11 February. It will be conducted at around 4.40pm in the before Hearts’ away game against Championship side Airdrieonians at 5pm.

How to watch the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The draw for the Scottish Cup quarter-final will be shown live on BBC One Scotland. Viewers will also be able to live stream this draw via the BBCiPlayer and the app is available for fans to download on their mobile phone or electronic device.

What teams are in the hat for the next round draw?

Eight teams will successfully advance to the next stage of the Scottish Cup. Here are all the teams with a chance of making it to the next stage of the tournament.

Greenock Morton or Motherwell

Aberdeen or Bonnyrigg Rose

Inverness CT or Hibs

Patrick Thistle vs Livingston

Kilmarnock or Cove Rangers

Rangers or Ayr United

St Mirren or Celtic

Airdrieonians or Hearts

When will the quarter-final fixtures be played?