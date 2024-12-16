The known Celtic fan has sent a subtle reminder to Rangers.

Stan Collymore has sent a subtle jab at Rangers after Celtic claimed additional bragging rights in the Premier Sports Cup final.

There was more than just one trophy on the line for both clubs supporters on Sunday. Going into the game tied at 118 trophies each, Rangers have long had the title of ‘the world’s most succesful football club.’ It’s a title that has been subjected to rigorous debate but now Celtic sit one ahead after a 5-4 shootout success, following a 3-3 draw after extra-time.

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa man turned pundit Collymore has never hidden his love for Celtic. And in a reminder to the rivals from Ibrox, he rhymed off a roll of honour that Celtic can now hold their name against.

He said on X: “Congratulations to the players, staff and supporters of Celtic Football Club. A 119th major trophy. The most successful football club in Glaswegian, Scottish, British and European football history by major trophies won.”

Boss Brendan Rodgers told Premier Sports after the game: "It's always nice when you come out the other end but I suppose it's what a final is. I thought Rangers played well in the first half and we had to show heart to come back.

"Over the last few weeks Philippe Clement has changed it a bit so it didn't surprise us. When you're a big club you want to be on the front foot and press and Rangers did that. I think when you're really successful it's within your culture. You've got to keep fighting and working everyday. The guys on the penalties were fantastic and we pulled through in the end.

"Our build-up was so clunky and we couldn't get through the pitch. I didn't like that. Scales has been brilliant, I just felt he has the experience of playing in finals for us and he was able to clean the game up for us. Kuhn has been brilliant. Once he showed that bit of pace in the first half then you're thinking about it. He was so good all game.

"Running is Maeda's super strength. He's an incredible guy and took his penalty really well. You don't expect it to go all your way but you've got to show heart and desire and the boys did that. We deserved to win the trophy but you have to go and earn it."