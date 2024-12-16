The former Celtic star has responded to a brilliant day at Hampden for his ex-club against Rangers.

Josip Juranovic couldn’t contain his Celtic excitement as he acclaimed one Hoops star for his role in victory over Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers’ side won the Premier Sports Cup final in dramatic fashion on Sunday. A pulsating 3-3 draw after 120 minutes following extra time set the scene for a penalty shootout, which was settled by a Ridvan Yilmaz miss for Rangers and then Daizen Maeda’s strike into the net from 12 yards.

Josip Juranovic tasted silverware during his 18 months in Glasgow during the Ange Postecoglou era. He played with Cameron Carter-Vickers in that time and it was he who won the Union Berlin man’s praise post-match.

Carter-Vickers posted “What a feeling! Got there in the end” on Instagram after a performance where he proved his leadership credentials at the back. And that was recognised by Juranovic, who responded with “F****** wall!!!!!!”

Speaking post-match on the game, the Celtic defender said of the cup final heroics: "It was a tough game. Fair play to Rangers they had a really good game plan which made it tough for us to get our flow going.

"To win a final on penalties, if you know you're going to win it, you'd always pick to win it that way. Physically and mentally it was tough but it shows the togetherness of this group."

Next up for Celtic is a clash away at Dundee United in the Premiership. Rodgers’ side remain unbeaten domestic this season and are on course for progression out of the league phase in the Champions League.