The former Manchester United goalkeeper is still a free agent

The star has not been at a club this season after leaving Man Utd and transfer talk of Celtic has taken flight.

David de Gea has been suggested as a possible Celtic transfer target by one Hoops legend as the Joe Hart replacement hunt continues.

The Spaniard broke the UK transfer record for a goalkeeper upon moving to Manchester United in 2011, where he remained until last summer. He’s been without a club for the entirety of the 23/24 season but talk of Saudi Arabia and his next step has been rife.

Peter Grant wonders that with Brendan Rodgers looking for a new Celtic number one after Joe Hart’s retirement, whether it’s possible that the experienced keeper could be enticed. The former player believes Champions League football could be something that excites.

Names have been linked quick and fast when it comes to the next Hoops shot-stopper. While De Gea is being thrown out, Grant acknowledges it’s a deal in need of serious financial muscle.

He told Go Radio: "I've got to throw one out there. I look at David de Gea, he's been training non-league in England. And I'm thinking 'there's someone like David de Gea there, a club like Celtic, European football. Would that excite him?'

"Okay, it will cost you a few shillings. But if he's not going to the likes of Saudi Arabia, because no doubt that's where he'd get the most money. But if he's taken a year out and all of a sudden wants to get back - big nights at Celtic Park, eight Champions League matches. Would that be something that excites him?