A former Celtic favourite has been made available this summer after his release was confirmed. Stuart Armstrong will see his time at Southampton come to an end this summer despite helping the club to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Armstrong made 191 league appearances for the Saints after arriving from Celtic in 2019, scoring 21 times along the way. The 32-year-old, who made 98 league appearances for Celtic between 2015 and 2018, was a fan favourite at Southampton, but despite playing in 42 of the club’s 46 league games in the season just gone, he will not be returning to the Premier League, at least not with Russell Martin’s side.

A club statement confirmed: “Having helped Saints return to the Premier League, Stuart Armstrong will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June. The 32-year-old arrived on the south coast in 2018, making 214 appearances in six seasons at St Mary’s.

“Scoring 25 goals in that time, the Scotland international featured 45 times in 2023/24 as promotion was secured via the play-offs. The club would like to thank Stuart for his commitment and effort during his time as a Saint, and we wish him the very best in whatever comes next.”

It’s unclear what Armstrong’s next move will be, now 32 years of age and searching for a new club, but he should, at the very least, have offers in the Scottish Premiership and English Championship, given his level of involvement in a successful Southampton side in the season just gone. Who knows, Celtic may even be tempted to make a move. Although his first focus will be Euro 2024 with Scotland having been called up by Steve Clarke for the tournament in Germany this summer.