Celtic's Rocco Vata (right) celebrates with Daniel Kelly after making it 5-0 during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round match between Celtic and Buckie Thistle. | (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The youngster is set to make a Celtic transfer exit to England.

Rocco Vata is set to seal his exit from Celtic as he heads for a medical with English Championship side Watford.

The youngster featured sporadically under boss Brendan Rodgers last season but is highly thought-of in the Hoops system, having come through their academy. A Republic of Ireland youth international, he is now set to seize a move to the second tier in England after rumours of interest from abroad.

Sky Sports claim that the winger is due for a medical on Wednesday at the Hornets. Vata is close to agreeing a four-year deal with the Championship club and made a visit to their facilities last week. Celtic stand to make £237,000 in training compensation if the deal is completed.

Asked in January if he hoped Vata would commit his future to the Premiership champions, Rodgers said: “Yeah, but listen, that will be up to him. He is a talent and it depends what the mentality is with him and his representatives. You get some young players whose representatives will tell you that if he’s not playing in the first team starting then they don’t want to stay. If that’s the case, you’d better go then because you’ve got to earn the right.

“He is 18 and I don’t need players ready at 18 unless they are real, real special talents. At 20 or 21 they need to be ready. But you can see he has tools, and this can be a really good place for him to develop. It was nice for him to get his goal because that’s a good feeling and he has been here a long time as a young player and he has strengths we could develop.