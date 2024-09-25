Star who left Celtic this summer and yet to play a match reveals why he opted for exit door after 'meetings'
A star who left Celtic in the summer has explained why he opted for a Parkhead exit during the summer.
Gustaf Lagerbielke moved to Parkhead from Elfsborg in 2023, but quickly found himself frozen out of plans under Brendan Rodgers. His shining moment came in the Champions League when scoring during a winner versus Feyenoord, but that didn’t spark a run in the starting XI.
He moved to Holland and FC Twente in the summer window on a loan deal until the end of the season. Lagerbielke has yet to feature for his new club but in a new interview, has spelt out what he wants to achieve and why he left Celtic.
Speaking to Fotboll Direkt, he said: “I didn’t get much playing time at Celtic and both me and the club agreed that a loan would be very good for both parties. Then I considered my options and there were some clubs in many different countries.
“I compared the pros and cons of all of them and had meetings with different clubs. After the meeting with Twente, it felt like it was a very good match, then the choice fell on it.
“They have a very clear focus on development with the way they train. They have a fairly small squad where they put a lot of responsibility on each player. That combined with playing in the Dutch league which is very good together with the Europa League felt like a perfect combination.
“First and foremost, it’s about playing and being an important player in the team. With that comes development and, hopefully, titles too. Then you play every game to win, so it goes a bit hand in hand.”
