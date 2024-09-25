Gustaf Lagerbielke during his time at Celtic | Getty Images

The defender has left the club on loan for the rest of the season.

A star who left Celtic in the summer has explained why he opted for a Parkhead exit during the summer.

Gustaf Lagerbielke moved to Parkhead from Elfsborg in 2023, but quickly found himself frozen out of plans under Brendan Rodgers. His shining moment came in the Champions League when scoring during a winner versus Feyenoord, but that didn’t spark a run in the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He moved to Holland and FC Twente in the summer window on a loan deal until the end of the season. Lagerbielke has yet to feature for his new club but in a new interview, has spelt out what he wants to achieve and why he left Celtic.

Speaking to Fotboll Direkt, he said: “I didn’t get much playing time at Celtic and both me and the club agreed that a loan would be very good for both parties. Then I considered my options and there were some clubs in many different countries.

“I compared the pros and cons of all of them and had meetings with different clubs. After the meeting with Twente, it felt like it was a very good match, then the choice fell on it.

“They have a very clear focus on development with the way they train. They have a fairly small squad where they put a lot of responsibility on each player. That combined with playing in the Dutch league which is very good together with the Europa League felt like a perfect combination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First and foremost, it’s about playing and being an important player in the team. With that comes development and, hopefully, titles too. Then you play every game to win, so it goes a bit hand in hand.”