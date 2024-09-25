Brentford owner Matthew Benham alongside Thomas Frank. | Getty Images

Rangers and Celtic could face yet another challenge from down south.

More investment into the Scottish game could be coming from England - and that may arrive with a Rangers and Celtic challenge.

The SPFL has been no stranger to links-ups and investment deals with owners of Premier League and top clubs down south. Last season, Hibs secured additional investment from Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s Black Knight Group, while Hearts are in talks with Brighton chairman Tony Bloom over a possible deal.

English Championship side Burnley have a partnership with Dundee and have loaned a host of stars to Dens Park. Nobody can match Rangers and Celtic for financial might but now a new player could be about to enter the Scottish game to try and turn that tide. The Scotsman claim Brentford owner Matthew Benham could be that powerbroker.

It is claimed the Bees chairman is “eyeing up potential investment opportunities north of the border.” Similar to Brighton’s Bloom, Benham’s wealth comes from the gambling market and the pair had a falling out during the 2000s over a "dispute over the use of a proprietary betting model".

The report goes on to state Benham - who has an estimated net worth of around £216.3million - “has a plan to move into Scottish football, which would undoubtedly shake things up even more while possibly giving Rangers and Celtic something to think about.” Someone with knowledge of both owners’ football activities said: "It will be for the same reasons as Tony.”

Celtic are in the Champions League this season and the sale of Matt O’Riley for a club-record fee to Bloom’s Brighton will boost their coffers further. Rangers will hope for a deep run in the Europa League to take advantage of cash available there, while manager Philippe Clement operated on a sell to buy basis in the summer market.