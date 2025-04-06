Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contract details and prospects for all 35 first-team players at Celtic Park

The summer transfer window will open in the not too distant future and it could prove a busy one for Celtic as manager Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his squad.

Some players at Parkhead are facing uncertainty over their future in Glasgow’s east end, whilst some will inevitably move on. Hoops boss Rodgers will have some important decisions to make.

Here, GlasgowWorld has provided a round-up the 34 first-team players at Parkhead, their contract status and what the future is likely to hold for each individual: