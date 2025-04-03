Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Irishman is determined to break into Brendan Rodgers' first-team plans before the end of the campaign

Promising Celtic youngster Francis Turley has explained why the chance to join Glasgow rivals Rangers was a non-starter as he opened up on attracting transfer interest from clubs in Scotland and England.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international admits he’s living the dream at his boyhood club, but is well aware of the challenge he faces to become a regular part of “legend” Brendan Rodgers’ first-team squad.

Turley has been playing most of his football in the Lowland League with the Hoops’ B team and sampled his first taste of the UEFA Youth League this season. He was handed a brief cameo appearance by Rodgers during the recent Premiership clash against St Mirren in Paisley and is hoping to experience more game time at senior level before the campaign comes to an end.

With the Parkhead club are on the brink of winning a historic NINTH domestic Treble, Turley is eager to play his part over the coming weeks after revealing why he chose to sign for Celtic over their Old Firm rivals. Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: “Everyone from where I am from supported Celtic so signing for them was a bit mad. I had a few options, a few in Scotland - Aberdeen and Rangers - and a few in England - Ipswich, Burnley and others.

“But I wanted the Celtic move to work out. Rangers wasn’t going to happen, no chance. It’s always hard when you move over, that’s the reality of it. But I had stayed in the JD Academy in Jordanstown for two years from 14 to 16 five nights a week and that helped me.

“Moving to a club in England or Scotland is everything you want and you have to give it your best shot. If you work hard, the rewards are there and we want to be footballers. I started playing for Ardoyne Youth Club when I was around six-years-old. I played there for about six years before joining Cliftonville.

“After two seasons I moved to Glentoran and then after another two years I moved over to Celtic. I trained with the Glens first team but never made a senior debut. Celtic had noticed me playing for Northern Ireland and had been interested for a good while. A scout watched me play for the Glens and I was invited over for trials.

“I was only 16 when the trials happened and an opportunity to move to Scotland. I was a Cliftonville fan so that was an unreal time for me. Glentoran were one of the best teams in the country so that helped me as well. It worked out well.”

Turley added: “My family are very proud of what I have achieved so far. They come over as much as they can. My dad is always keen to know how I am getting on. They are very happy for me. My game has developed well. When you play at a higher level the intensity and physical demands go up and you need to cope with that. The gym work is important, and I need to get bigger and stronger and score goals.

“The challenge is breaking into the first team, it’s not easy with a winning team that is performing but you have to keep working hard and be patient. Having belief in your own ability is important. I’m living my boyhood dream, my family support Celtic and now I’m at the club. As a Celtic fan I knew how big the club is and how passionate the fans are.

“Hopefully we will win the league soon and I will keep training hard and hopefully get a few more opportunities this season. I’d like to get on a few times, we will see what happens.

“Brendan is a legend. He came from Northern Ireland as well and showed belief in me when he handed me my debut. He’s a proven top manager at clubs like Liverpool and Celtic and he has helped me a lot. He is easy to talk to and a great manager.”