Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is being monitored by clubs in England, Italy and France - but Portuguese giants Porto are the current front-runners to land the youngster’s signature.
The 22-year-old centre-back, who is currently sidelined by a minor injury, has been part of the Hoops first-team squad for the past three years but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, having made just six appearances so far this season.
Advertisement
It remains to be seen if manager Ange Postecoglou provides the academy graduate with more minutes during the second half of the campaign ahead of his other options.
Welsh faces increased competition for a place in the team following the recent signing of Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi and with his opportunities seemingly limited, the Scotland Under-21 international may seek regular action elsewhere next year.
Competition in Celtic’s backline will be enhanced in January when Kobayashi and Canadian right-back Alistair Johnston - signed from CF Montreal earlier this month - link up with the squad alongside the likes of fellow central defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Moritz Jenz.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Both players have arrived in Glasgow are training with their new team-mates but cannot be registered for selection until the Old FIrm derby showdown with Rangers on January 2.
Welsh was the subject of an approach from French outfit Toulouse in the previous window, while Serie A side Udinese also had an enquiry knocked back by the Parkhead club this time last year.
It is believed his ability to carry the ball out from defence means that his attributes are tailored to a number of European teams and several clubs have already been alerted about the former Greenock Morton loanee’s possible availability when the transfer window opens.
Advertisement
Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is understood to be eyeing another central defensive options to boost their last-16 Champions League prospects and close the gap on current Primeira Liga leaders Benfica, who sit eight points clear at the top of the table after 13 matches.