The centre-back has struggled for game time this season as a potential January exit gathers pace.

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is being monitored by clubs in England, Italy and France - but Portuguese giants Porto are the current front-runners to land the youngster’s signature.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who is currently sidelined by a minor injury, has been part of the Hoops first-team squad for the past three years but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, having made just six appearances so far this season.

It remains to be seen if manager Ange Postecoglou provides the academy graduate with more minutes during the second half of the campaign ahead of his other options.

Stephen Welsh has been linked with a move away from Celtic for the past two transfer windows.

Welsh faces increased competition for a place in the team following the recent signing of Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi and with his opportunities seemingly limited, the Scotland Under-21 international may seek regular action elsewhere next year.

Competition in Celtic’s backline will be enhanced in January when Kobayashi and Canadian right-back Alistair Johnston - signed from CF Montreal earlier this month - link up with the squad alongside the likes of fellow central defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Moritz Jenz.

Both players have arrived in Glasgow are training with their new team-mates but cannot be registered for selection until the Old FIrm derby showdown with Rangers on January 2.

Welsh was the subject of an approach from French outfit Toulouse in the previous window, while Serie A side Udinese also had an enquiry knocked back by the Parkhead club this time last year.

Welsh will be hoping to start Celtic's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It is believed his ability to carry the ball out from defence means that his attributes are tailored to a number of European teams and several clubs have already been alerted about the former Greenock Morton loanee’s possible availability when the transfer window opens.

