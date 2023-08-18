The Hoops centre-back has ignored transfer speculation linking him with a permanent move elsewhere to put pen to paper on a new deal at Parkhead.

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has signed a new four-year contract at Celtic to end speculation over a permanent exit by committing his long-term future to the club.

The 23-year-old centre-back came through the Hoops youth academy and made his first-team debut against Hamilton Accies back in February 2020. He has made 53 appearances to date for the Scottish champions, the most recent coming in last weekend’s 3-1 victory against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, when he came on for the second-half of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Welsh had slipped down the pecking order in recent seasons with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt the preferred duo under previous manager Ange Postecoglou. The recent arrivals of Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke has increased competition for a starting berth in that area of the pitch.

However, Welsh has agreed a bumper new deal which will keep him at Celtic until the summer of 2027 after being told by returning boss Brendan Rodgers that he still has a big part to play in his plans going forward.

The former Scotland Under-21 international had previously attracted transfer interest from clubs in Serie A and south of the border. Speaking to Celtic TV after signing his new deal, Welsh said: “Signing a new contract for the club that I’ve been brought up on and have supported my whole life was, for me, an easy decision to stay at the club for another four years at least hopefully.

“It’s time for me to kick on now and hopefully I can have a few good seasons. I want to keep improving and continue to play as many games as I can, especially with the manager in now. He’s been massive for me since he’s come in. He’s one of the main reasons that I want to be at the club and I’m just looking forward to starting the season properly and going for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Honestly, you pinch yourself every day going to training. The hard work started when I first came in. The pressure of being at Celtic, even when you’re a young kid, is there – the pressure to perform and play for a club this size every week. And especially when you get to first-team level, you’re expected to win every week, which is an obvious thing for us. That’s what we want to do.

“But it’s not just about winning, it’s the performance levels for us as well. That’s what we look to and we’ve got a good mentality in the group, so everyone’s working in the same direction. Long way it continue for us and I’m really looking forward to working with the manager and the players that we’re bringing in as well.”

Rodgers commented: “At a club of this season and stature, competition for places is going to be everywhere, all over the pitch, so for me it’s natural to keep working hard, keep improving and show that the manager can trust me to go in and play. Thankfully he’s done that so far, and now we’ll look ahead to the season and hopefully more opportunities to come.

“The boys will still look to Cal and Jamesy. They’re still the main two lads who have been there and done it, and I’m still trying to work towards a level so that I can get to that. But for the new boys coming in, it’s just about realising the pressure that comes with every single game and every single training session. You need to perform to the highest level and win every game.