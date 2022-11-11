Clubs don’t have to release players for international friendlies in November despite matches being compulsory.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke expressed his disappointment at Celtic’s decision to not release their players for next week’s international friendly against Turkey.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will instead travel to Australia to take part in the Sydney Super Cup tournament during the World Cup break.

Callum McGregor would not have been involved through a knee injury, but the likes of Greg Taylor, David Turnbull and Anthony Ralston have all been named in previous squads.

David Turnbull is set to pull out of the Scotland squad due to an ankle knock.

Clubs are normally obligated to release their players for international duty, but the Hoops have prevented the trio from being called up to Clarke’s 23-man squad. It’s understood FIFA do not recognise next week as an official international window, meaning domestic sides can stop their players from travelling.

Premier League side Everton, who are also involved in the Sydney Super Cup later this month, have allowed defender Nathan Patterson to join up with the Scots, while 19-year-old Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay has earned a first call-up on the back of making his first-team debut against Napoli last week.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is also included despite missing recent games due to injury, while captain Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney both return after being plagued by injuries during the last camp.

Commenting on Celtic’s decision, Clarke admitted: “The base line is it’s not an official International window. I don’t know why because there is a World Cup going on, that sounds pretty official to me. That’s what it is. Clubs don’t have to release their players and Celtic have chosen not to release theirs for this game.

Steve Clarke gives the travelling Scotland fans the thumbs-up after the 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Krakow.

“I have to say I’m disappointed by that decision but we have to take it on the chin and it’s a chance for someone else. It was just a blanket decision. Celtic have said that none of their players are available for any games (next week). So all the countries are affected.”

Parkhead boss Postecoglou sympathised with Clarke’s point of fiew, but defended Celtic’s stance.

He stated: “Steve’s got every right to be disappointed. I’ve been there and I’ve been disappointed. And as club managers we’re sometimes disappointed that players go away and get injured or don’t play. We feel this tour is important for us and it’s been in our planning for quite a while. That’s why we’ve taken the decision.”

