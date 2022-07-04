The English Premier League outfit could step in after Rangers pulled out of first overseas derby clash.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Premier League side Everton are in talks to replace Rangers in the Sydney Super Cup in November, according to a report.

Frank Lampard’s side could be set to take part in the controversial four-team tournament and face Celtic later this year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Event organisers have been searching for a household draw after the Ibrox club decided to withdraw from the glamour friendly competition Down Under.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were due to face their Glasgow rivals at the Accor Stadium in front of 83,000 supporters as part of a historic first overseas Old Firm clash.

Both Old Firm clubs were scheduled to join Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers, but Rangers pulled out of the competition back in March, citing the failure of organisers to “fulfil their commitments” to the club.

According to Australian outlet Kick360, Everton are now in pole position to complete the line-up, with the Toffees set to take on the Scottish Premiership champions.

The Sydney Super Cup had been branded as a homecoming tour for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, which caused uproar among large sections of the Rangers fanbase and led to several protests at matches last season.

Light Blues Commercial Executive James Bisgrove outline their participation would earn the club over £2million, but organsisers hit back at their decision to withdraw, claiming it was due to fan pressure.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is still looking forward to the Sydney Super Cup in November - despite Rangers pulling out of the tournament. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Co-promoters of the tournament TEG Sport and Left Field Live said: “We were disapoointed to wake up this morning to Rangers FC’s statement that it will not be participating in the Sydney Super Cup.

“The Rangers board committed to these matches following extensive negotiations over eight months. Seemingly in response to negaitive fan reaction, they have pulled out of their contracted commitment.

“We have worked closely with all stakeholders to bring this exciting event to Sydney and we refute any suggestion that we were unwilling to fulfil our commitments to Rangers.

“We have acted in good faith and have put the event on sale with a great response from fans here.”

A statement appeared on the promotional page for the Sydney Super Cup on Sunday night, which stated: “History will be made in Sydney this November in the newly created Sydney Super Cup. Updated details to be announced soon!”