He’s been a lethal Premier League striker but is now being touted as a Celtic transfer option.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bold Celtic transfer move has been touted as a possible key to solving their Kyogo shaped hole in the team.

Brendan Rodgers wants to add quality to his Celtic ranks after setting up a Champions League knockout round play-off against either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. Currently, Adam Idah is the only senior striker at the club after the exit of Kyogo to Rennes.

Daniel Cummings replaced Idah in the midweek loss vs Aston Villa while Johnny Kenny is also an option. If they are looking in the short-term, club hero Peter Grant reckons Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy could be worth a go.

The striker famously won the Premier League with the Foxes, has scored 143 goals at that level and worked with Celtic boss Rodgers at Leicester. Speaking on Go Radio, Grant reckons it’s a situation worth pondering in a transfer trick similar to swoops for veteran keepers Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart. He said: “Would you go and give Jamie Vardy 18 months, six? No, I'm not being funny.

“Because at the end of the day, they may be getting relegated. They may be looking at it. Leicester may be not selling. All these things. So there's players there that you may think, ‘oh, I've got to take a chance for a small period.’ Because they've done it with the goalkeepers. They've done it with Kasper Schmeichel. They've done it with Joe Hart.

“I know it's a slightly different area of the pitch. But Vardy doesn't seem to have lost that pace and, you know, guile, which you need if you're going to play first. If you want a quick fix in that respect, that's what I'm talking about. If you're going to have one of these guys that you're going to make a good player, that's a completely different problem.”

Former Scotland and Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson can see Kyogo being a major miss. He added: “Certainly in this league up here, defenders hate him playing against them. But it was his decision. He wanted to go.

“So you don't want to keep a player that wants to go. A year and a half left or two and a half year left? £10 million. And, again, you know as being a manager, if somebody doesn't want to be there, you need to get them out as quickly as possible.”