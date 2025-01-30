Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pundit has namechecked one striker Celtic have been linked with in recent transfer windows

Michael Stewart reckons Celtic will feel “pretty confident” about finding a tailor-made replacement for talismanic striker Kyogo Furuhashi before the end of the transfer window.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has just six days of the window left to strengthen his team’s attacking options, with supporters confident the Parkhead club will bring in a new forward before the February 3rd deadline. Various names have been linked with the Scottish champions after Kyogo completed his £10 million move to French side Rennes earlier this week with Jota heading in the opposition direction for a second spell in Glasgow’s east end.

But ex-midfielder and outspoken Stewart believes Rodgers will already have a player in mind to make up for the blow of losing Kyogo as he namechecked one strongly linked alternative, Mathias Kvistgaarden. The Brondby man is wanted by Celtic but will require them to smash the Danish side’s record transfer fee.

Speaking on the Scottish Football Social Club, Stewart said: “I’ve got a feeling that, as much as I think, the discussions have been had a few months ago, I feel that they must be pretty confident of getting somebody else in.

“Whether it’s a Kvistgaarden from Brondby that’s coming in, I think they must feel pretty confident they’re going to replace him. And if they bring in somebody like him, he’s 22 years old and you’ve got Jota back, 25, on a five-and-a-half year deal, you’ve got to say to yourself, ‘That’s an awfully good bit of business’.”

Stewart then referenced Celtic’s disastrous 2023 summer transfer window, admitting he has been hugely impressed at how Rodgers has managed to move any unwanted players on and replace them with added quality.

He continued: “Kyogo is 30 years old now. He wants another challenge, all of a sudden you’re thinking about Celtic 18 months ago when Brendan Rodgers came back in and the disaster they had in the transfer window, to now what they’ve started to do.

“And you go, ‘They’re in a far better position if they’re able to get in that number nine striker, they’re in a very good place’. It must be disappointing to see Kyogo going, who’s been a talisman for Celtic.”