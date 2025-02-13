The former Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday man is on the transfer move.

Both Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday have been given shout-outs in a recent record signing unveiling of an ex-player at both clubs.

Osaze Urhoghide made a move from the Owls to the Premiership champions in 2021 but while he failed to make a major impact in green and white, has used the experience to build on a career elsewhere. Form in France with Amiens has now granted him a move to the MLS with FC Dallas.

The club have handed him a bumper unveiling announcement with Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday mentions for a record-breaking move for a defensive player at the club. It reads: “FC Dallas has acquired Osaze Urhoghide via transfer from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC and signed the defender to a four-year contract through 2028 with a one-year club option for 2029.

“He will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Urhoghide's transfer represents the highest transfer fee ever paid for a defender in FC Dallas history. Urhoghide, 24, played for Amiens in Ligue 2, the second tier of French soccer, from 2023 to 2025. He made 41 appearances for the club across the Coupe de France and Ligue 2. In August 2024, he scored his first professional goal in a 3-0 win over Red Star FC.

“In 2021, Urhoghide signed with Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC. He made his debut in a UEFA Europa League match against Real Betis on Dec. 9, 2021. Urhoghide spent the 2022-23 season with the now-defunct Belgian club KV Oostende, making 36 appearances.

“Originally from the Netherlands, Urhoghide moved to England as a child. He began his professional career at AFC Wimbledon before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2019, where he made 21 appearances for the club.

FCD Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta says they’ve landed a defender with pace to burn. He said: “Osaze is a player that we've been watching for some time. He went through the whole process of our scouting and the information we got was very, very positive. We were looking for a central defender that is fast, physical, with a great mentality and he has all those attributes.

“He's super fast, he's good in the air and he's still young at 24 years old. He's happy to come to MLS and we feel he's going to be an important addition at a position we needed to address.”

Urhoghide added: “FC Dallas came in and they offered a unique opportunity. I spoke with the club and the management, and it was very positive what they were offering. The experience, the new adventure to a place where I can show myself and develop, it’s a good opportunity to take so I'm here now to improve and to help the team.

“I'm a very committed player that likes to work for the team, to do the work that many people don't like to do,” Urhoghide explained. “There'll be a lot of tackling, a lot of duels and winning the ball, and just breaking up the play and setting up our counter attacks.

“So there'll be a lot of energy, a lot of tackling and a lot of aggression as well. So that's really most of my game, and I'm gonna do the best to help the team to get where we're supposed to be.”