Forgotten Hoops striker returns south of the border as he joins National League side after four years at Parkhead

Forgotten Celtic striker Joey Dawson has left the champions in favour of a return to England after re-joining National League side Scunthorpe United.

The 22-year-old - a product of the Irons academy system - spent four years at Parkhead but made only one senior first-team appearance against St Johnstone on Boxing Day in 2021 under Ange Postecoglou after stepping up to the senior squad for a brief spell amid a shortage of forward options.

A prolific goal scorer for the Hoops B team in the Lowland League, Dawson’s time in Glasgow was ultimately ravaged by a series of injuries. He now heads back down south and will ply his trade in England’s fifth tier next season.

A club statement read: “Scunthorpe United is delighted to welcome back former academy product Joey Dawson following his departure from Scottish Premier League side Celtic.

“Dawson signed for the Iron at Under-8s level and came through the whole academy system, making his first team debut in the 1-0 defeat against Derby County in the Carabao Cup on August 13, 2019. In doing so, at the time, he became the youngest footballer to play professionally in the club's history at just 16 years and 75 days old.

“Dawson, who came on in the 74th minute of the game, became only the sixth 16-year-old to make a senior appearance for the club at the time. The record has since been surpassed by Harvey Cribb at 16 years, 36 days old during the away game at Sutton United.

“Now 22-years-old, the versatile attacker, who can play as a midfielder or a forward, made his debut for Celtic under Ange Postecoglou on Boxing Day in 2021 against St Johnstone and was a regular for their B side, scoring a number of important goals including a brace against Rangers in 2022.

“In total in the Lowland League for the side, he made 21 appearances, scoring 20 goals, providing three assists. While with the Iron, Dawson was a constant goalscorer for the academy side, and was a nominee for the LFE’s Goal of the Month for October 2020 when he scored against Mansfield Town.”

Commenting on the move, Dawson told the club’s official website: “I'm buzzing to be back, this is my home and it's where I grew up so to finally be back is just an amazing feeling. I can only say good things about my time at Celtic. I feel like I've come back a better player, bigger and stronger so I'm just looking forward to hitting the ground running."