Ange Postecoglou was axed by the Premier League club exactly two years to the day since his appointment

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Tottenham players have been left furious by the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, it’s been claimed.

The former Celtic boss parted ways with the North London club on Friday after being informed by chairman Daniel Levy that he has been relieved of his duties following a period of post-season reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On what was the second anniversary of his appointment and just 16 days after leading Spurs to their first European trophy in 41 years, Postecoglou had returned to the UK from a family holiday in Greece to learn his fate.

A club statement explained the decision had been taken after a review of performances and 'significant reflection' after Levy held a hastily arranged meeting in the wake of a 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season.

He later visited the Bahamas where he is understood to have met with Tottenham’s majority shareholders before taking the decision to axe the popular Australian.

However, according to the Telegraph, Levy could face a potential revolt from several angered stars who could be looking to leave the club as a result of the decision. A source close to the publication revealed: “The players are so angry about what has happened and how it has been handled. The next manager is going to inherit a difficult situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Tottenham players said about Ange Postecolgou

A number of players took to social media on Friday night to pay tribute to their former boss. Right back Pedro Porro took to Instagram and posted three images of himself and Postecoglou along with a heartfelt message. It read: “Thank you for everything, boss.” His message began. “For mentoring me early on, helping me settle into the club, and trusting me out on the pitch.

“I'll always be grateful for the way you led us, defended us, and kept us going through all the highs and lows. Above everything, you gave us one of the greatest moments in the club's history and for that, you'll always be celebrated. Wishing you all the very best, boss.”

Brazilian striker Richarlison commented: “Mister, massive thanks for helping me out and believing in me during one of the trickiest periods of my career and my life. Everyone who loves the Spurs will remember that Big Ange always bags trophies in his second season. We've made history! Cheers and good luck on your journey! I'll always be rooting for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow attacker Dominic Solanke wrote: 'Thank you for bringing me to this wonderful club, thank you for bringing us a wonderful trophy. Won't ever forget the convo we had before I signed and we achieved a dream! All the best in your next adventure.”

Postecoglou had earlier issued a statement of his own, in which he spoke of his pride at having delivered a European trophy to “one of England's historic football clubs”.

The statement read: “When I reflect on my time as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride. The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

“That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible. We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success. I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on.”

It’s reported that whoever replaces Postecoglou will have a difficult task in turning the morale of the dressing room around.