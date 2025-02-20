The radio host sent a reminder on Celtic and the coefficient to a Rangers fan that called into his show.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A talkSPORT pundit has been left battling with a Rangers fan on the airwaves over Celtic’s Champions League elimination - with a coefficient reminder sent.

The Light Blues have bolstered Scottish football’ standings in Europe’s coefficient rankings with a run to the Europa League final in 2022, and consistent knockout football in that competition. It has helped open up direct passage to the Champions League proper, which Celtic have seized upon by winning the last three titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ side got out of the league phase this season to add to that tally and narrowly came up short against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. A 1-1 draw with the German giants wasn’t enough away from home as they were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate at the knockout round play-off stage.

Former Tottenham and Wolves midfielder Jamie O’Hara was on hosting duties on talkSPORT’s programme, the Sports Bar. A Rangers fan phoned in to point with the likes of a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund away from home on their run to the final, the Light Blues have put Celtic on a platform for progress with bumper coefficient tallies to work with.

Celtic back and forth ensues

They wanted to see their rivals repay the favour. The Rangers fan put a statement to O’Hara: “It's unfortunate for them, they're out, we wanted them to progress through because we needed those coefficient points. And they benefitted from Rangers doing from that for them, the hard way. And we went to Germany...

O’Hara wasn’t having it, firing back a coefficient truth bomb with “but they benefited, because they won the league and you didn't.” The fan responded with “I know, but we had to go to Germany and score four goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another reminder of coefficient success meaning little domestically from O’Hara in response, adding “You can't win the League, so you don't play in the Champions League, you can't qualify for it but Celtic have.”

The fan said “It's okay for us to accept that because that's who we are” and O’Hara’ replied “I know, but you can't ask for favours off Celtic.” Finally, the punter insisted it’s Scottish football at large that needs a helping hand, adding “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Scotland need favours off Celtic. Your Hearts and your Hibs...”

Less supportive

Co-host Jason Cundy, however, was less complimentary towards Celtic. He simply sent a pat on the back. Cundy said: “Credit to Celtic. They didn’t take their chances in the first half. Wasted chances. Bayern were terrible. Celtic were brilliant. Yet, they come away with nothing. Absolutely nothing. Other than credit, what does credit give you? Yeah, well done. Pat on the back. They were the better side. But glorious failure. It’s a glorious failure.”

O’Hara added: “Yeah, but they have played Bayern Munich. They have gone to their own backyard and were 30 seconds away from winning away from home and it gets them to extra time. They put in a top performance. Some of the football they played. I think they deserve a little bit more than credit.”