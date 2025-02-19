Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of the key headlines from Glasgow after Celtic's Champions League heartache

Celtic’s Champions League journey came to a heartbreaking end at the Allianz Arena as Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich side clinched a 1-1 draw with a last-minute equaliser from Alphonso Davies which was scored with just 20 seconds to spare in the contest.

The Hoops, who were huge underdogs heading into the tie, were great value for their lead and produced a disciplined and hardworking performance to nullify the German league leaders, while posing a threat on the counter-attack. This was personified by Nicolas Kuhn, who with his third European goal of the campaign, gave Brendan Rodgers side a shock away win on the hour mark.

In the end, it wasn’t to be for Celtic, but their strong performance in the competition and throughout the season has led to them being pole position for a domestic treble. They return to domestic duties with an away trip to fifth placed Hibs, who have made huge improvements after a poor start under David Gray.

Meanwhile, Rangers host sixth place St Mirren as they aim to build momentum for the Europa League knockout phase, in a competition which represents the Light Blues’ best hope of silverware. After an action-packed week of European action, we take a look at all the main headlines from Celtic and Rangers.

Premiership boss reveals tips he received from Alex McLeish

Simo Valakari has revealed that former Rangers boss Alex McLeish gave him an insight into what he would face in Scottish football - and the Finn believes his St Johnstone side experienced what he felt as a player at Motherwell as Kilmarnock ran all over them in their 3-1 win on Sunday.

Saints boss Valakari explained, via Sun Sport: "I remember my debut for Motherwell, Alex McLeish took me aside after training.We were facing Aberdeen and he said they will run over me, they will step on my toes, they will be physically stronger than teams I've played before. When the high balls come, there will be elbows and you have to fight for everything. He told me I would need to cope with that, and if I did that I would be OK.

"Even now, nearly 30 years on, the principles are still the same — and that's what I told my players.The characteristics are still the same and that's why I love Scottish football. In this league you need to do the fighting elements of the game first before you earn the right to play.

"You can be the most skilful and intelligent player, but if you don't do those things right from the very start nobody is going to just stand back and let you play. The players will learn from the Kilmarnock game, they have now seen for themselves what football here is like.

"In Scotland you don't get time and you have to cope with the chaos in these games. I knew that experience would hit them hard. But they are good lads, very smart boys and they know they have to learn quickly.We will own the mistakes, learn from them and try to be better in the next game. That is the way you improve, you have to feel it."

St Johnstone are currently 12th in the table and adrift of second bottom Dundee. They host Hearts in their next Premiership clash.

Celtic ace reacts to being watched by international manager

Celtic may be out of Europe but they are by no means down after a determined and encouraging performance against the most successful team in German football history. Kühn, in particular, made the headlines with his performance and he was just seconds away from being the hero after netting the opener with just half an hour to spare.

The German has showcased star qualities throughout the campaign and he earmarked himself as one to watch in front of the national team boss Julian Nagelsmann, who was in attendance for the European clash.

After the game Kühn said, via Bild: "Of course. I've always said it: the first goal is the Champions League and then we'll see what happens. I have to score my goals, my assists and then all doors are open."

So far, however, Kühn has not had any contact with Nagelsmann: "That was in the media. Let's see what happens..." He added.