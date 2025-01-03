Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Troy Deeney has taken a bizarre swipe at Celtic midfielder Arne Engels for showing “weakness” by going to ground after being struck by a coin thrown by a Rangers supporter at Ibrox - claiming he’d never have gone down.

The £11 million Belgian star was preparing to take a corner kick during the 3-0 Old Firm derby defeat on Thursday when he was hit by an object thrown by one individual situated in the Sandy Jardine Stand. before falling to the turf.

Referee Don Robertson eventually handed a coin found lying on the pitch over to Police Scotland as evidence after assessing the situation, but Watford legend turned pundit Deeney insists that’s just part of playing in a match of that magnitude between two arch rivals.

Arne Engels of Celtic was struck by an object in the closing stages of Rangers' 3-0 derby win at Ibrox | Getty Images

It was later reported that Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was also struck by a coin off screen with police launching investigations into both incidents in Govan - but Deeney has opted to point the finger at Engels rather than lament the appalling behaviour of certain individuals.

Quizzed about the incident on talkSPORT, Deeney responded: “Do you want me as a person, or me as a player? Because they're two different thoughts. It was bang out of order, you shouldn't have to deal with people launching coins at you or whatever. From a player's point of view, if I was a fan, I'd be fuming that he went down.

“You can't get anyone sent off. It hits you, it's a little bit of a sharp pain, just stand up and don't give them any sign of weakness. Shock doesn't make you fall over. You go 'oh, what was that?' You take a step back and liven up.

“When he went down, I just thought 'You're 3-0 down in the lion's den and you're rolling around. Get up, don't show any weakness.' That's just me as a person.

“I had it at Villa Park. I had about £40 in 2ps launched at me. You laugh it off. It's a coin. Did it split his head? No, it was a little red mark that I guarantee you was gone this morning. It's just part of playing in a rivalry, it's part of what comes with it. It's not great but it's just part of it.

“One person has launched a coin. If they had another £50 of pound coins to throw at him, it wouldn't have hit him again. It's one of those things. It's unfortunate and it happened. But me as a person, and as a player? No chance would I have gone down.”