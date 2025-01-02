Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was struck by a missile thrown by a Rangers fan towards the end of Old Firm match

Rangers have condemned an incident of fan stupidity towards the end of Thursday’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox when Celtic substitute Arne Engels was struck by a coin thrown from the home end.

The Belgian midfielder required treatment from the Hoops medical staff after being hit by the object at the corner of Copland Stand and Sandy Jardine Stand. Referee Don Robertson informed Police Scotland of the incident before play was allowed to continue.

A statement released by Rangers this evening read: “Rangers FC condemns this incident in the strongest possible terms. The club can confirm it will assist Police Scotland in its investigations.”

Police remove an object from the pitch after it was thrown towards Arne Engels of Celtic | Getty Images

The flashpoint was a sour note on an otherwise impressive day for Philippe Clement’s side, who ran out deserved 3-0 winners over their bitters Glasgow rivals to cut the gap to 11 points on their opponents at the league summit.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed Engels is fine after being caught in the firing line by the missile, but reckons he could have lost an eye. The Northern Irishman admitted: “An inch lower, he would have been right in the eye. But, yes, I think he's okay. It's not obviously great for the game, but, yes, he's okay.”

Engels’ team mate Alistair Johnston was also quick to hit out at the disgraceful act, commenting. “I saw that Engels got hit just about the eye, and it's an unfortunate situation. We're just lucky that it didn't hit him right in the eye. No other comment right now.

“I've played in some other places in Central America where they throw more than coins at you. You feel pretty safe here. Ideally you don't want anything thrown on the pitch. The words and chants are one thing, you get through that. But you just hope everyone respects the players on the pitch no matter who they play for.

“I wasn't aware (of anything else being thrown) but it's something that unfortunately happens. If that hits him in the eye then it's probably a pretty serious matter but I would just caution everyone to be smart. It's humans out there, someone's son, so let's refrain from chucking things at guys' heads.”

What have pundits Neil McCann and Chris Sutton said about the incident?

Celtic hero Chris Sutton and former Rangers star Neil McCann were both in unanimous agreement over the incident on Sky Sports.

“Absolutely ridiculous, isn’t it?!” responded Sutton live on air to which McCann commented: “That’s disgusting. You don’t want to see that. I am sorry but there is no place for that in football.”