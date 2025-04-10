Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ayrshire ace has made a shock revelation after winning his second Players Championship title - featuring alongside fellow Scots Gary Anderson & Peter Wright in the semi-finals

Rangers-daft Cameron Menzies has revealed he is going to pursue his dream of a full-time darts career after winning his second Players Championship title - despite almost missing the tournament altogether.

The Ayrshire star, who was born in Muirkirk but now resides in Milton Keynes with his partner and female darts star Fallon Sherrock, thrashed fellow countryman Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright 8-3 in the final of Players Championship 11 in Leicester after putting travel chaos en route to the event quickly behind him.

Menzies was stuck in heavy traffic on the M1 for almost two hours following a bad crash, stating: “I thought I was going to be late. I had to phone the PDC because you have a time limit. I had to say I might be 10 or 20 minutes late. I really hope those involved are OK because clearly it was bad. It happened on the south bound but they shut the north bound as well. It was an air ambulance and stuff. I was stuck there for two hours.”

The 35-year-old has been in impressive form of late, with this result the latest in a string of top performances in recent months, which included clinching his maiden PDC ranking title last October.

Since then, he has reached two more Players Championship finals, as well as making the semi-finals last week. And his latest career-defining moment has convinced Menzies that now is the time to chase more glory and finally take up the sport full-time as he prepares to quit his plumbing job.

Menzies - who is under the same management team as Gary Anderson - has been juggling his PDC Tour commitments with his day job in recent years but reckons he can take his game to new heights if he takes the leap.

Speaking after his landmark victory, he stated: “I’m quitting my job soon. I’m taking up darts full-time. It is genuinely crazy, my darts career is kicking off, it’s my dream.”

On his way to sealing the title at the Mattioli Arena, Menzies kick-started the day with wins over Viktor Tingstrom, Connor Scott and Steve Lennon, before defeating Max Hopp in the last-16. He then saw off Matthew Dennand in the quarter-finals to remarkably become one of THREE Scots in the last four, joining Wright and Gary Anderson.

However, he overcame Dutchman Niels Zonneveld to reach the final, while Wright outgunned close pal Anderson in the other semi-final tie. And Menzies produced a stunning 107 average in the final to beat Wright before joking on X afterwards: “Fat boy fluked another.”

In his post-match interview, he laughed: “That’s two finals, two wins and a couple of semis. I don’t know what to say because I thought the first one was lucky to win. To win two, I’m buzzing. It wasn’t luck, if that makes sense.”

Paying tribute to his beaten final opponent, Menzies added: “Peter played darts with my dad. Even before I was in the PDC at the Grand Slam, he took me side and practised finishes with me. He played counties with my dad. Honestly Peter has been brilliant with me over the past couple of years. The respect I’ve got for him.

“I’m lucky to have Scottish guys like Gary and Peter helping me. Plus guys not on the tour like Hendo (John Henderson) and Robert Thornton. They are all supportive.”

