Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has named a settled starting XI to face the Dons at Pittodrie.

Celtic make their first away trip of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season when they head north to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers marked his first competitive game of his second spell in charge of the Hoops with a comfortable opening day 4-2 win over Ross County in Glasgow’s East End last weekend. Attacking midfielder was brought out of cold storage to play a starring role.

The Parkhead boss acknowledged that there is plenty of room for improvement from his side, particurlaly in defence after conceding two “soft” goals. They will have to be at their best against a stubborn Dons outfit, who drew 0-0 against Livingston in their season opener.

Celtic have been made to grind out victories in recent ventures to the North East, having one their last three visits to Aberdeen by a one-goal margin.

Rodgers has opted to name an unchanged his starting XI for this match, with Maik Nawrocki continuing to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers in central defence. Matt O’Riley and David Turnbull retain their places.

There’s no place on the bench for midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu or injured quarter Oh Hyeon-gyu, Alistair Johnston, Marco Tilio and Mikey Johnston.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Aberdeen starting XI (3-5-2)

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O’Riley, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...