Everything you need to know about how you can follow all the action at Pittodrie as Brendan Rodgers takes his side on the road for the first time this season.

Celtic last faced Aberdeen in the final league match of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season (Pic: Getty)

Celtic take to the road for their first away fixture of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season as they head to Pittodrie to face Barry Robson’s Aberdeen.

The Hoops are on a 21 game unbeaten run against the Dons with their last defeat at Pittodrie coming way back in February 2016 - although they have been held to several draws in the Granite City in that time. It has been a happy hunting ground for the Celts but only a handful of supporters will be able to take in the action live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the rest of the fans, they will have to settle for watching the action either on the TV or online. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic this weekend:

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Celtic on?

Aberdeen v Celtic will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403) on Sunday, August 13. Build up to the match starts from 11am with kick off at 12pm.

Anyone watching on Sky Sports Main Event will need to change channels at half time though as Sky cut off coverage of the fixture in favour of Ange Postecoglou’s first match as Tottenham Hotspur boss away to London rivals Brentford. Aberdeen v Celtic will continue on Sky Sports Football as usual.

Aberdeen v Celtic live stream

Sky customers can stream the match live via the SkyGo app on mobile devices. The app is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Non Sky customers have the option of purchasing a subscription to NowTV. The streaming service is currently offering a one month subscription, which will give purchasers access to all Sky Sports channels, for £26.

Aberdeen v Celtic radio coverage