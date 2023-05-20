Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed his starting XI to face St Mirren at Parkhead.

Newly-crowned back to back Scottish champions Celtic return to Parkhead for the first time in almost a month this afternoon when they take on sixth-placed St Mirren in the Premiership.

The Hoops will have one eye on the Scottish Cup Final against Inverness CT in the coming weeks and certain players will be aiming to impress over the remaining three league fixtures to earn their spot in Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up on June 3 at the national stadium.

The Australian boss will hope his side can take care of business today ahead of a midweek clash against Hibernian at Easter Road in what is a busy end-of-season scheduled for the Parkhead club. Last Saturday’s 3-0 Old Firm derby defeat to Rangers was a disappointing outcome for the Parkhead club and changes to the XI were expected as a result.

In the absence of injured quartet Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Mooy and Stephen Welsh, Postecoglou has decided to make FOUR changes to the side who lost heavily at Ibrox last weekend. Yuki Kobayashi, Alexandro Bernabei, Liel Abada and Oh Hyeon-gyu drop to the bench.

In come Tomoki Iwata at centre-half, Greg Taylor, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi. James Forrest is fit enough to be included on the bench alongside Academy Player of the Year Ben Summers.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Carl Starfelt, Tomoki Iwata, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley; Jota, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Sead Haksabanovic, Liel Abada, David Turnbull, Yuki Kobayashi, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Alexandro Bernabei, James Forrest, Ben Summers.