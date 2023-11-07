Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the La Liga giants in Spain.

Brendan Rodgers’ side held the La Liga outfit to a 2-2 draw in last month’s Champions League meeting at Parkhead as they got off the mark in the group stage.

That result has given the Hoops a glimmer of hope of reaching the last-16 of the competition, or the knockout rounds of the Europa League, but they require a victory from this evening’s encounter in the Estadio Metropolitano to stand any realistic chance of continental football in the new year.

Atletico are still unbeaten in Group E and can take a huge step closer to qualifying for the last-16 if they beat the Scottish champions on home soil.

Rodgers has decided to make FOUR changes to his starting XI from the team who beat Ross County 3-0 in Dingwall at the weekend. Anthony Ralston, David Turnbull, Yang Hyun-jun and Oh Hyeon-gyu are the quartet who drop to the bench.

Alistair Johnston, Matt O’Riley, Luis Palma and Kyogo Furuhashi are back in from the outset, while Stephen Welsh is back from injury and is included on the bench alongside Gustaf Lagerbielke who has been omitted from recent matchday squads.

There’s no place for Polish centre-back Maik Nawrocki or long-term absentees Reo Hatate and Liel Abada.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for tonight’s Champions League clash in Madrid...

Atletico Madrid starting XI (5-3-2)

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Paulo Bernardo, Matt O’Riley; Luis Palma, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...