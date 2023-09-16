Team news: Celtic starting line-up v Dundee confirmed as 1 change made

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Tayside outfit at Parkhead for their latest Scottish Premiership fixture.

Celtic will look to pick up from where they left off before the international break when they play host to mid-table Dundee on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops claimed the Derby Day bragging rights with a 1-0 victory over Rangers at Ibrox in front of a capacity home crowd, with Kyogo Furuhashi netting the decisive goal in the first half.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are back in calmer waters this weekend with the visit of the Dark Blues to Parkhead, and the Northern Irishman will be focused on ensuring his team head into their Champions League group stage opener against Feyenoord on Tuesday night in a positive frame of mind.

Rodgers has opted to make just ONE change to his starting XI from the team who start the Old Firm derby win over Rangers, with Nathaniel Phillips handed his first start after joining on a short-term loan from Premier League side Liverpool. Gustaf Lagerbielke is the man dropped to the bench, with Liam Scales elected to partner Phillips.

Injured quartet Liel Abada, Maik Nawrocki, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh are absent, while Marco Tilio is left out of the matchday squad despite returning to training earlier this week.

David Turnbull keeps his place in the side, with Yang Hyun-jun making just his second home appearance. So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for today’s Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Nathaniel Phillips, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O’Riley, David Turnbull; Daizen Maeda, Yang Hyun-jun, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Gustaf Lagerbielke, Luis Palma, Odin Thiago Holm, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Paulo Bernardo, Reo Hatate, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston.