The Hoops boast an impressive record against Dundee, winning each of their last six encounters by an aggregate score of 22-4.

Celtic will be firm favourites to emerge victorious against Dundee in their latest Scottish Premierhsip match at Parkhead ahead of launching their Champions League group stage campaign next Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, who have been boosted by the return to training of Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate following a short spell on the sidelines with a calf problem, will take to the pitch for the first time since their slender 1-0 Old Firm derby win over Rangers almost a fortnight ago.

The Hoops have gone 46 games unbeaten on home soil across all competitions and while Dundee will try their best to frusrate the reigning champions, Celtic will be targeting a dominant win to build momentum ahead of facing Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord.

Kyogo Furuhashi scores against Dundee at Celtic Park in August 2021

Dundee have picked up five points from their opening four top-flight matches, claiming an impressive win over Hearts at Dens Park before throwing away a two-goal lead to draw against St Johnstone last time out.

Dark Blues manager Tony Docherty was left “speechless” after that match and will feel his team should have more points on the board. However, you have to go back to May 2001 for the last time Dundee beat Celtic at Parkhead under the management of Ivano Bonetti.

Where and when will Celtic v Dundee take place?

The game takes place at Celtic Park on Saturday, September 16th and kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm.

Where can I watch the game?

Unfortunately the game will NOT be broadcast live. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated again at 11.50pm.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?