Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Dutch champions at De Kuip for their opening Champions League fixture.

The Hoops return to Europe’s elite club competition group stages for the second successive season and will be aiming to build on last season’s campaign, which resulted in just two draws from six games.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will have their work cut out to reach the knockout phase of the competition as they bid to win an away match in the Champions League for just a third time tonight.

Rodgers has made THREE changes to his starting XI from the team who beat Dundee 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Gustaf Lagerbielke replaces the injured Nat Phillips at centre-half while Reo Hatate and Luis Palma are given the nod to start over David Turnbull and Yang Hyun-jun, who drop to the bench.

Liverpool loanee Phillips has been left out of the matchday squad despite training with the team yesterday after rolling his ankle at the weekend. Liam Scales and Palma make their Champions League debuts, while Mikey Johnston is fit enough for a place among the substitutes after missing the start of the season through a back injury.

Injured quartet Liel Abada, Maik Nawrocki, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh are absent.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for tonight’s Champions League clash on Matchday 1 in Rotterdam...

Feyenoord starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley; Daizen Maeda, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...