Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Perth outfit at Parkhead for their latest Scottish Premiership fixture.

Celtic entertain St Johnstone in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture at Parkhead - with Brendan Rodgers demanding three points after their disappointing Viaplay Cup exit last weekend.

The Hoops lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock in the last-16 stage of the competition to dash any hopes of a domestic treble again this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Struggling St Johnstone prop up the table and will hope for a miracle as they look to arrest a four-match losing streak. To make it worse, Steven McLean’s men have scored only one goal in this period.

Celtic boss Rodgers has opted to make FOUR changes his starting XI for this match, with Alistair Johnston returning from a lengthy injury to make his first start of the season. Yang Hyun-jun makes his home debut, while David Turnbull and Liam Scales also come into the side.

Anthony Ralston, Liel Abada, Odin Thiago Holm and the crocked Maik Nawrocki drop out. Cameron Carter-Vickers, joins Stephen Welsh, Reo hatate and Marco Tilio on the treatment table.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for today’s Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O’Riley, David Turnbull; Daizen Maeda, Yang Hyun-jun, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Sead Haksabanovic, Liel Abada, Odin Thiago Holm, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Tomoki Iwata, Alexandro Bernabei, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston.