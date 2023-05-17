The following 15 players are seemingly out of favour and could be moved on by the Hoops boss at the end of the season.

‘We never stop’ is the motto Ange Postecoglou has become synonymous with during his reign as Celtic manager and recently reiterated his determination not to “stand still” as he side close in on a historic Treble.

The Hoops boss has already added four trophies to the Parkhead cabinet - a remarkable feat given where the club found themselves after their ten-in-a-row bid was crushed by Rangers. The Australian has transformed the Glasgow giants into the dominant force of Scottish football once again and after wrapping up back-to-back top-flight titles with a 2-0 win over Hearts last weekend.

He will be eager to continue that progress when Celtic face Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup Final on June 3 and victory for the champions would complete a clean sweep of trophies this season and seal a world-record eighth domestic Treble.

Postecoglou promised fans last season that his team would continue to strive for better and he now finds himself on the brnk of joining an illustrious group - Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill, Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers - as a Treble-winning Celtic manager.

Speaking previously, he said: “You can always improve. That’s my role. A lot of these guys are still young in terms of their football careers. I think there is improvement in us as a group. The experienced we’ve had this year, whether that is in Europe or domestically, make us stronger. It will be our task to make sure.

“It’s what I said at the end of last year; if we stand still, if we come out next year as the same team we were this year there is always the chance that somebody can overtake you. We can’t let that happen. We have to push on and make sure we become a better team. Results-wise that will be awfully difficult because it has just been an incredible standard, but in terms of the football there is always room for improvement.”

Postecoglou’s recruitment has been outstanding, earning the trust of the Parkhead board who are expected to back him again this summer. Celtic could also look to offload a number of players on the periphery of the title-winning squad and other who have already been informed they do NOT have a future at the club.

Here, we take a look at 15 players who appear to be out-of-favour and heading for the exit door:

1 . Scott Bain Contract: May 2024 - Has dropped to third-choice stopper, despite recent injuries to back-up Benjamin Siegrist. Has been included on the bench in recent months but at 31 and with 12 months left on his contract, the Scotland cap might want to move on in search of more game time.

2 . Albian Ajeti Contract: June 2024 - Swiss striker has netted four goals in 23 appearances on loan at Austrian side Sturm Graz. On a big wage and is a player Celtic will be eager to offload in the coming months. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Ismaila Soro Contract: May 2024 - The Ivorian was shipped out to Portuguese outfit FC Arouca last summer and would seem to be one of the players who will be told his future lies elsewhere in the coming weeks. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

4 . Yosuke Ideguchi Contract: May 2026 - The only Japanese recruit who has struggled to adapt to Scottish football. Returned to his homeland on loan with Avispa Fukuoka in January but suffered a fractured ankle after playing just three games. Will Celtic sever ties with the midfielder before the end of the year? Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group