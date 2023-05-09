The Hoops wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title on Sunday with four post-split games to spare.

Celtic are just win away from securing their first treble under Ange Postecoglou after the champions successfully defended the Scottish Premiership title on Sunday.

A 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle ensured the Hoops will get their hands on the trophy for a second consecutive season later this month before facing Championship side Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on June 3 as they aim to complete a clean sweep of domestic trophies.

The Parkhead club knew their title party would be postponed by a week if they dropped points at Tynecastle and Rangers won - as the did against Aberdeen at Ibrox. But they can now head into the final Glasgow derby of the season with the silverware already wrapped up after goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu sank the Jambos.

Postecoglou takes the acclaim of the Celtic fans after guiding the club to another Premiership title.

It leaves Celtic on the verge of a setting a new world record of EIGHT domestic treble and they will be overwhelming favourites to lift the Scottish Cup in the coming weeks. Will Ange Postecoglou’s side write their own chapter in the Celtic story that will be remembered forever?

The vast majority of fans certainly seem to think so, with the Australian lauded by supporters for his latest achievement. Here is what they have been saying on social media after the club’s title triumph....

Fans reaction

@Kelly - “We’re so lucky to have him and a squad who are all behind him all playing for the jersey, pressures now off we can go to Rangers and induce maximum pain.”

@Lmcbhoy - “Well done Celts, a title won with style and panache. Feel an Ange statue coming on!”

@BEALFEIRSTE1888 - “Celtic need to nail this man down to a 5 year contract. He’s the glue that holds the team together.”

@jenual67 - “Not only an amazing manager but a wonderful human being too. Difficult to put into words what you have brought to this club Ange. So proud of you, the players and everyone at the club for everything you have given us.”

@mikeybhoy_7- “Absolute privilege to have a living legend and great manager at our club and apprentice that we’re living through history right now. Long as your here we won’t be beaten domestically and believe your drive will give us amazing euro nights. Thank you.”

@anthonybrogan2 - This team are special, with a special king pin Ang, thanks guys Celtic and our supporters.”

@robertg58475117 - “Thank you Ange & each & every player for making this another special seaosn and the Scottish Cup to come too hopefully and make it a very good summer.”

@GreenStarScream- “Champions again, ole, ole... Well done Ange and the Bhoy’s. A fabulous season and another trophy for this amazing club. What a time to be a Celt!”

@jamesv3007 - “What a season yet again. Real champions defend their titles. What a group of players.”

Hoops skipper Callum McGregor also earned extensive praise from supporters after matching the medal haul of Lisbon Lion greats Jimmy Johnstone and Bobby Murdoch (19) following the title triumph.

@GFC1967 - “We’ve had some great captains over the years and Callum (McGregor) has earned the right to stand shoulder to shoulder with them all, and we’re still near the beginning. I can’t wait to see what he leads us to next.”

@POLLY1978 - “Incredible to think the captain of our team may soon collect his 4th treble! Always y player of the yr & extremely proud! Could not ask for more!”