The winger has revealed what motivated him to leave Celtic for a return to Greece

Luis Palma has revealed what “inspired” him to leave Celtic for Greek Super League giants Olympiacos on loan until the end of the season.

The Honduran winger has struggled for regular game time under Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers this season and his Parkhead career took a dramatic nosedive in recent months.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano and Serie A side Genoa earlier in the transfer window, had fallen well down the pecking order and limited him to just a couple of substitute appearances.

Having returned to Greece, where he previously spent a year at Aris Thessaloniki, Palma has explained why he decided to move on from the Scottish champions, with his squad number almost immediately passed on to new signing Jota.

Taking to social media after completing his move, Palma said:, “I am very happy and pleased to be in this great team. What motivated me to come? Its greatness, knowing that it is a winning team, a club that always fights for trophies, inspired me to be here.

“What I will always try to do is score goals and assist, and more than any sacrifice for the team, I will do my bit.”

Palma, who made his debut for Olympiacos in a .. away win over relegation battlers Levadiakos earlier today, admits he had already caught a glimpse of his new team mates in action against Qarabag in Thursday’s Europa League clash.

“I saw the last match,” Palma added “I had seen other matches in the Greek League, I was travelling when I saw it. They are a great team, I hope to give my all for them.”

Olympiacos - gunning for their 48th league title - finished third in last season’s Super League. They currently sit top of the table, a point in front of Panathinaikos. However, there will be no return visit to former club Aris this term, with both sides playing each other twice already.