It looked as if Celtic transfer hope was lost over the Man Utd man.

Celtic have been handed some transfer hope over a Manchester United star that looked to have got away from them.

Brendan Rodgers wants his side to come out the other side of the winter window stronger than they entered it. They have certainly did that in the winger department after Jota’s arrival, the club hero returning on a permanent basis from Rennes in Ligue 1 but fans want to see more.

Luis Palma is the latest exit as he moves to Olympiacos in Greece while Kyogo has moved to Rennes in the headline exit from Parkhead. Alex Valle’s loan being cut short as he moves on from Barcelona to Como has also left Rodgers light, as Adam Idah and Greg Taylor sit as his only senior striking and left-back option.

Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract to move back to Celtic in the summer but his soon-to-be boss wants him now. Arsenal are said to have blocked that off for now and reports suggested that Celtic were turning their attention to Manchester United man Tyrell Malacia as a Plan B.

He was the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era but his time at Old Trafford has been blighted by a serious knee injury. Malacia is looking for regular action again and Celtic looked to be an option but then Benfica swooped in and it looked as if a loan to Portugal was going to get done.

Now Fabrizio Romano has provided some hope via X and revealed the Old Trafford deal for the Dutchman has fallen to bits. That means the door is again open for Celtic to swoop in and seal some cover for Taylor at left-back.

Taking to social media, transfer guru Romano revealed: “Tyrell Malacia’s loan move to Benfica from Man United has definitely collapsed. No agreement on loan fee and future buy option. Man United keep looking at options for Malacia as there are several loan requests.