In Pictures: The Celtic Story returns with outstanding opening night performance

The Celtic Story is everything you would want it to be as a Hoops fan with joy, laughter and sadness that totally grips you

The Celtic Story opened at the SEC Armadillo last night with a special gala performance in support of the Celtic FC Foundation with a number of special guests in the audience.

Fergus McCann had specially flew to Glasgow for the performance with an updated piece of the show focusing on the part he and fans played during the takeover of the club in 1994 when Celtic, with a warm reception being given to him.

Other former Celtic players were also present in the audience with the likes of Tosh McKinlay, Tom Boyd and former Celtic boss Neil Lennon also in attendance, who has recently been linked with a return to Hibs as manager.

The show is a history lesson in its own right that talks through the early foundations of the club by Brother Walfried and others into the successful world-renowned side that Celtic has become with a striking mixture of scenes that portray the social challenges that people faced 135 years ago in Glasgow. Recent managerial successes were also celebrated with the Hoops treble wins also being given a worthy mention.

There are heartwarming tributes to some legends of the club that have passed away with a special mention given to Johnny Thomson and the late Tommy Burns with the pinnacle of the show focused around Celtic’s triumphant 1967 European Cup winning side known as the Lisbon Lions.

The night was finished off by a rousing rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ with the music provided throughout the production also being first class.

The Celtic Story will run until Saturday 16 September with tickets still available to purchase here.

1 . Lisbon LIons One of the most special moments captured throughout the show is this particular moment which was met with a great reception in the room.

2 . Seville This updated version of the Celtic Story couldn’t leave the run to the 2003 UEFA Cup final out with many Celtic fans still looking back on the journey fondly.

3 . The Founding Fathers The early foundations of the clubs and founding fathers are also paid tribute to at the beginning of the story as the club started to evolve in the early days.