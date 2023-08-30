Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon ‘interested in a conversation’ about return to Hibs

Neil Lennon has been tipped as the favourite to take over from Lee Johnson at Hibs

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon had admitted that he would be interested in a return to Scottish football as Hibs boss.

Lennon was appointed Hibs boss in June 2016, with him leading his side back to the Scottish Premiership during his first season after a three-year absence from the top flight. After gaining promotion to the Premiership, Lennon would also lead his side to a fourth place finish in 2017/18 which gained Hibs European football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only natural that whenever there was a vacant position in Scottish football, Lennon will be linked with the job due to his pedigree and knowledge of the league. Ever since Lee Johnson lost his job on Sunday afternoon, the bookies have since tipped Lennon as the favourite to take over the hot seat at Easter Road.

Rangers may have won the 2019/20 season - only just! - but the Celtic board kept the faith with Lennon, and he went on to win the following three titles.

Appearing on Sky Sports Soccer Special last night, when asked about the vacant position, he said: “It’s a club that I’ve worked at before and had a great couple of seasons there. It’s an attractive prospect for a lot of applicants. We’ll see, I’ll just watch this space, I’d be interested in a conversation, that’s for sure.”

The former Celtic midfielder returned to the Hoops for a second stint in charge in 2019 with him admitting that it wouldn’t put off going back to Hibs for a second time saying: “Not at all, I think the board have put a lot of investment into the playing side and the stadium as well. Like I say, it’s a club that hasn’t started the season so well but there’s huge potential there.