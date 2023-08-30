Register
Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon ‘interested in a conversation’ about return to Hibs

Neil Lennon has been tipped as the favourite to take over from Lee Johnson at Hibs

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:34 BST

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon had admitted that he would be interested in a return to Scottish football as Hibs boss.

Lennon was appointed Hibs boss in June 2016, with him leading his side back to the Scottish Premiership during his first season after a three-year absence from the top flight. After gaining promotion to the Premiership, Lennon would also lead his side to a fourth place finish in 2017/18 which gained Hibs European football.

It was only natural that whenever there was a vacant position in Scottish football, Lennon will be linked with the job due to his pedigree and knowledge of the league. Ever since Lee Johnson lost his job on Sunday afternoon, the bookies have since tipped Lennon as the favourite to take over the hot seat at Easter Road.

Appearing on Sky Sports Soccer Special last night, when asked about the vacant position, he said: “It’s a club that I’ve worked at before and had a great couple of seasons there. It’s an attractive prospect for a lot of applicants. We’ll see, I’ll just watch this space, I’d be interested in a conversation, that’s for sure.”

The former Celtic midfielder returned to the Hoops for a second stint in charge in 2019 with him admitting that it wouldn’t put off going back to Hibs for a second time saying: “Not at all, I think the board have put a lot of investment into the playing side and the stadium as well. Like I say, it’s a club that hasn’t started the season so well but there’s huge potential there.

“There’s going to be a lot of candidates when you look at the likes of Derek McInnes, Steve Robinson and Malky Mackay who are all very good managers up there in the Premier League so there will be a host of people wanting that job.”

