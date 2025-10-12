Who are statistically the best and worst performing Celtic players so far this season?

Celtic are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership so far this season as they set their sights on a fifth consecutive title. However, in these early stages of the season, the Hoops are up against stiff competition from high-flying Hearts.

The Jambos are currently top of the table, two points clear of Brendan Rodgers’ Bhoys. The boss will have time over the international break to assess his opponents as the league action is expected to heat up.

While the Scottish Premiership takes a brief break, we’ve taken a look at how Celtic’s players have been performing so far.

Celtic’s best performing players this season

Using ratings provided by WhoScored, Celtic’s best and worst performing players in the Premiership so far this season have been ranked below. Only players who have made three league starts or played the equivalent in minutes have been included.

Benjamin Nygren - 7.74

The Sweden international has hit the ground running since arriving at Celtic over the summer. Benjamin Nygren currently leads the way as the Hoops’ top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with four goals, on par with Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland and only one behind leader Ivan Dolcek of Dundee United.

Liam Scales - 7.48

Liam Scales is the second-best performing Celtic player so far this season, according to the stats. The centre-back hasn’t missed a single minute of league action, firmly rooting his place as a regular starter.

Cameron Carter-Vickers -7.32

Similar to his defensive teammate, Cameron Carter-Vickers has been a reliable and regular figure for Celtic, starting all but one match so far.

Kieran Tierney - 7.02

Kieran Tierney returned to Celtic over the summer and has contributed a brace from left-back with three starts and two further substitute appearances under his belt as the Hoops remain unbeaten.

Daizen Maeda - 6.95

The versatile and reliable Daizen Maeda rounds off the top five highest-rated Celtic players so far this season. The winger has contributed two goals and two assists, including his important winner against Motherwell last time out.

Celtic’s worst performing players this season

Luke McCowan - 6.39

Luke McCowan has featured in all of Celtic’s Premiership fixtures so far but he rings in as the worst-performing player by our guidelines for this list. Despite his goal against St Mirren in the league opener, his following performances have done little to keep his rating up.

Arne Engels - 6.40

Despite his impressive displays last season, which saw him return 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, Arne Engels is off to a slower start this time round. The 22-year-old has only started three league so far and is yet to have a direct impact on any goals.

Sebastian Tounekti - 6.60

While Nygren has done well to kickstart his time at Celtic, fellow summer signing Sebastian Tounekti is still settling in. The winger has started all three of his games so far but is yet to open his account in the Premiership.

Marcelo Saracchi - 6.70

Loan signing Marcleo Saracchi is competing for his role as starting left-back and has been named in the first 11 for the last three league games. However, his efforts so far see him in the bottom five places for player stars.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6.71

Kasper Schmeichel remains Rodgers’ first choice goalkeeper at Celtic but his performances up until now put him statistically in the bottom five performing players, despite conceding just three goals and keeping five clean sheets.