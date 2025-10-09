The forward has Celtic and Middlesbrough as transfer options in the summer window.

A striker has admitted that agent confusion was part of the reason why he didn’t make a move to Celtic, and ended up with Middlesbrough.

The Hoops had a forward line calamity at the end of the summer window, as Adam Idah was sold without a recognised replacement. It left boss Brendan Rodgers with inexperienced Johnny Kenny and Shin Yamada as his only out and out striker options before free agent Kelechi Iheanacho was eventually signed upon his Sevilla contract being ripped up.

David Strelec was one name linked all summer after he impressed during a spell with Slovan Bratislava, eventually moving to English Championship side Middlesbrough. The forward has now lifted the lid on those rumours and says that while Celtic interest wasn’t as strong in the summer, it was very real in the winter. Parkhead chiefs have been getting it in the neck from punters for their slow approach to recruitment and the former target says the club’s use of an external agent ultimately left a deal dead in the water.

David Strelec on why Celtic transfer collapsed

The striker Pressko Podcast: "Celtic was a more realistic option in the winter, whereas this summer, it was basically not an option at all. What surprised me was their media put it out, though my father probably didn’t help with his words!

"There were only two serious options this summer. Monterrey in Mexico and Middlesbrough. I had a call with Monterrey, but I was much more inclined to Middlesbrough. I wanted to stay in European football. Celtic were there in the winter but it all got complicated around an agent they were using that wasn’t my agent. It all got complicated.

"Of course, Celtic is a big club. It wasn’t an easy decision. But I’d also spoken with Middlesbrough in the winter - I spoke with their scout and sporting director - and I could feel that they really wanted me. I just felt if I could get a transfer here it would be a really good move."

Middlesbrough move for David Strelec explained

He added: “I feel good right now. I’m mainly healthy and with this transfer my career feels like it is going upwards. I’ll do everything I can to keep it that way. We’ll see [for the future]. I’m not viewing it that way [a stepping stone to a bigger transfer].

“The main priority is to be happy wherever I am, because then you can live better and play better. That’s how it was in Slovan. I was happy off the pitch, so I was able to perform better on it. I think it would be a mistake to go to Middlesbrough already thinking about a next move.

“That’s not a good setup, and I’m just always trying to focus on the next match and winning as many matches as possible. Wherever it works out in the end, it works out. I haven’t gone to Middlesbrough with any expectations as such, but of course, the ambition is to help us get to the Premier League.”