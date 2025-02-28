Rangers are in talks over a potential majority takeover and continue to search for a new manager.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers fans are waiting patiently for further updates on the proposed 49ers Enterprises takeover. The deal is expected to be finalised before June and it could have a huge impact on the Scottish Premiership side.

New investment will also play a big role in the club’s approach of the summer transfer window. Rangers signed off a handful of loan exits over the winter but brought in just the one new recruit in centre-back Rafael Fernandes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers will possibly be already looking ahead to potential summer business like whether or not they can make Václav Černý’s contract permanent. Parent club and Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are reportedly looking for a fee of £6.75 million to offload Černý permanently but according to Fichajes, Villarreal and West Ham are also interested in snapping him up during the summer.

Football finance expert Dan Plumley recently discussed the gap between Rangers and Celtic when it comes to finances. But he does believe that the potential new cash injection could grant Rangers the means to sign impactful players like Černý.

Dan Plumley discusses Rangers finances

Speaking to Ibrox News, Plumley highlighted Scottish football finances as ‘the most pertinent issue’ in the game right now. That’s largely because Celtic have raked in major wedges of cash from the Champions League and that has a telling impact on Rangers.

“It shows how difficult the finances are in Scottish football more broadly and we have talked about this a lot, and we will keep talking about it because it’s the most pertinent issue,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got that real gap between qualifying for the Champions League or not, and then looking at the Europa League or how far you go in that competition. And then you’ve got the position with the clubs in Scotland itself, in terms of in that Premier League, so it’s pretty clear at the minute everyone can see that Celtic are going to benefit more this year because of the Champions League run.

“That’s going to have ultimately a really huge impact on what Rangers do, so I always think with this one it’s more about the short-term position of where Rangers are in any given season, but also because of the way that league is, where Celtic are as well.

“We don’t always want to keep comparing, but financially you almost have to because it then filters down to decisions like this, and I think what you’re seeing here is more of a product of the short-term position because historically Rangers will be looking to be able to afford those kind of fees.”

Plumley also addressed Rangers’ season so far and backed a new lease of investment to change the dynamic at Ibrox. The Gers parted ways with Philippe Clement following another disappointing result in the Scottish Premiership. Rangers are currently 13 points behind league leaders Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s really kind of wrapped up in the short-term position at the minute, and ultimately that comes down to where they are on the pitch, which is just not where they wanted to be this season,” Plumley continued.