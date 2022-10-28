The Ukrainian champions held Ange Postecoglou’s side to a 1-1 draw as they earned, at least, a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Igor Jovicevic reckons the atmosphere generated by Celtic fans at Parkhead on Tuesday night was the same as a crowd of 120,000 he once played in front of.

The Ukrainian champions earned a 1-1 draw against Ange Postecoglou’s side, which ended the Hoops participation in Europe this season as their opponents secured, at least, a third place finish in Group F and will enter the Europa League knockout stage.

It was the second time both sides have shared the spoils in a miserable campaign which has yielded just two points for the Glasgow giants, who now face a dead-rubber clash against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu next week.

Celtic’s supporters cheer during the UEFA Champions League Group F match against Shakhtar Donetsk

A jubilant Jovicevic was full of praise for the reaction of the home supporters towards his team and the Croatian likened the atmosphere inside the stadium to the intense noise when he made his debut for Real Madrid in a friendly in Portugal against Benfica.

The visiting boss said: “Our young team did not give up in the incredible atmosphere at Celtic which was the most intense I have ever felt as a manager. It was the same noise as when I made my debut for Real Madrid, I played a friendly match against Benifca in front of 120,000.

“There really was an unprecedented atmosphere in Glasgow, we couldn’t hear each other on the bench because of the noise. You rarely see such fanticism of fans these days. We are really a very young team, we have no experience when it comes to playing in such circumstances and we reduced Celtic to two chances.

Igor Jovicevic, Manager of Shakhtar Donetsk, reacts after the final whistle

“They score five or six goals every week in the Scottish Premiership and they have had their best team in the last twenty years. We could have won, but the point is phenomenal because it secured the Europa League in the spring.

“I have to say how good it was when we managed to calm down the Celtic fans with our game in Glasgow. It was a great feeling when we were keeping possession of the ball, and when we scored a goal, everything turned into silence, which gave us additional motivation - we all felt ‘that’s it.’