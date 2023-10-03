Here is where the former Hoops hero ranks among the pantheon of Celtic legends.

The former Hoops and Australian international, who earned 53 caps for his country, revealed his wife is expecting twins following “struggles and heartache with fertility treatment.”

During his hugely successful nine-year spell at Parkhead, Rogic made a total of 271 appearances and winning 16 major trophies for the club under four separate managers - Neil Lennon, Brendan Rodgers, Ronny Deila and Ange Postecoglou.

He won six League titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups, and is fondly remembered for scoring the winning goal in the 2017 Scottish Cup final to clinch an Invincible Treble.

A Celtic statement read: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club would like to thank Tom Rogic for his incredible service over nine fantastic years and we wish both him and his family all the best for the future.”

With that in mind, wetake a look at where Rogic ranks among the top 12 most decorated Celtic players of all-time:

1 . Tom Rogic: Where Celtic legend ranks among most decorated Parkhead players

2 . Bobby Lennox - 1st 25 major honours: One European Cup, 11 League titles, 8 Scottish Cups and 5 League Cups.

3 . Billy McNeill - 2nd 23 major honours: One European Cup, 9 League titles, 7 Scottish Cups and 6 League Cups.