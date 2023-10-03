Register
Tom Rogic: Celtic legend’s place in all-time honours list among Parkhead greats - gallery

Here is where the former Hoops hero ranks among the pantheon of Celtic legends.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:07 BST

Celtic have paid tribute to the ‘Wizard of OZ’ Tom Rogic following his decision to retire from professional football at the age of 30 to focus on family matters.

The former Hoops and Australian international, who earned 53 caps for his country, revealed his wife is expecting twins following “struggles and heartache with fertility treatment.”

During his hugely successful nine-year spell at Parkhead, Rogic made a total of 271 appearances and winning 16 major trophies for the club under four separate managers - Neil Lennon, Brendan Rodgers, Ronny Deila and Ange Postecoglou.

He won six League titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups, and is fondly remembered for scoring the winning goal in the 2017 Scottish Cup final to clinch an Invincible Treble.

A Celtic statement read: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club would like to thank Tom Rogic for his incredible service over nine fantastic years and we wish both him and his family all the best for the future.”

With that in mind, wetake a look at where Rogic ranks among the top 12 most decorated Celtic players of all-time:

Tom Rogic with former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

1. Tom Rogic: Where Celtic legend ranks among most decorated Parkhead players

Tom Rogic with former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

25 major honours: One European Cup, 11 League titles, 8 Scottish Cups and 5 League Cups.

2. Bobby Lennox - 1st

25 major honours: One European Cup, 11 League titles, 8 Scottish Cups and 5 League Cups.

23 major honours: One European Cup, 9 League titles, 7 Scottish Cups and 6 League Cups.

3. Billy McNeill - 2nd

23 major honours: One European Cup, 9 League titles, 7 Scottish Cups and 6 League Cups.

22 major honours: 10 League titles, 6 Scottish Cups and 6 League Cups.

4. Scott Brown - 3rd

22 major honours: 10 League titles, 6 Scottish Cups and 6 League Cups. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

