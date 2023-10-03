The midfielder won six League titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups during his time at Parkhead.

Celtic hero Tom Rogic has issued a heartfelt message to supporters confirming his retirement from professional football.

The former Australian international won six league titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups during a hugely successful spells at Parkhead. Nicknamed the ‘Wizard of OZ’, Rogic is fondly remembered for scoring the Hoops’ Treble-winning goal against Aberdeen in the 2017 Scottish Cup Final.

He subsequently left Celtic in the summer of 2022 and would sign for EFL Championship side West Brom, but his stint at the Midlands club never worked out as well as anticipated.

The 30-year-old revealed the fertility struggles his family have endured in recent years and has indicated the time is right to concentrate on his family. Rogic thanked Celtic duo Peter Lawwell and Dermot Desmond for their support in putting him and and his wife in contact with leading experts.

Taking to social media, an emotional Rogic wrote: “After careful consideration, I have made the decision to retire from professional football. I have always been rather private with things in my personal life but I feel given the significance, I think it is important for people to understand why and how I have made my decision.

“Throughout the past 7 years, my wife and I have been on an immensely challenging journey with fertility issues. After years of trying and many failed rounds of IVF, my wife and I were fortunate enough to welcome the birth of our daughter in 2021. I have loved every minute of being a dad and consider it my greatest achievement in life.

“After experiencing some more struggles and heartache with fertility treatment, we have recently received the amazing news that our family is growing and we will be expecting twins in 2024. Given our past and how hard we have fought for this, along with the challenges that will come with having twins and a 2-year-old, now seems like the right time to give my focus and attention to what is the most important thing in my life - my family.

“After being away for so many years, my family and I have now returned home to Australia as we look ahead to next year and the arrival of our new family members. I feel very lucky to have had a career where I spent the majority of my time playing at Celtic Football Club, one of the biggest clubs in the world, playing European football, winning many trophies and playing in front of 60,000 fans each week.

“I have also been lucky enough to represent my country with the Socceroos on over 50 occasions and experienced playing in major international tournaments. As a young boy growing up in Australia I couldn’t have imagined experiencing all I was able to do in football.

“I’d like to thank all of my teammates for everything over the past 12 years, it’s been a special journey which I’ll look back on with fond memories. I feel very lucky to have formed some wonderful friendships through football and experienced so many special moments together.

“I would also like to thank Peter Lawwell and Dermot Desmond. Without their help all of this would not have been possible. Through Peter and Dermot, I was put in direct contact with one of the world’s leading medical experts, which eventually led to my wife and I being placed at the clinic that would give us the best chance possible to start a family. I will be forever grateful.

“To the managers who supported and guided me through some tough times, I’d like to say a big thank you to Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon, John Kennedy and Ange Postecoglou. Indeed I would like to thank everyone in football who has given me such great opportunity throughout my career to be part of the game I love.