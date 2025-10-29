Cameron Carter-Vickers is expected to miss a huge chunk of the season due to injury. | Getty Images

Celtic were dealt a huge injury blow when Cameron Carter-Vickers picked up an injury in Europe

Scottish champions Celtic are sweating over the fitness of centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers and if recent reports are true then they’ve been hit with a worrying update.

The 27-year-old collapsed in serious discomfort during the dying seconds of Celtic’s Europa League win over Sturm Graz on Thursday night. Shortly afterwards on Sunday in the aftermath of the defeat to Hearts, Brendan Rodgers confirmed in his final post-match press conference Sunday, that the defender required an operation and that he could be sidelined for between three to five months.

But the prognosis appears to be even more gloomy for the Hoops, who are already underperforming domestically with Carter-Vickers now appearing to be a doubt for the upcoming World Cup on home soil with the USA national team.

Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss the remainder of the campaign due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Daily Record explains the centre-back is due in London for an operation, with the recovery process taking a minimum of six months.

At best, Carter-Vickers could be back in time for early April, but that would depend on him sailing through his rehab without suffering any further complications or setbacks.

It’s believed to be a similar injury to the one sustained by Dujon Sterling in April against Athletic Bilbao. He’s only just returned to the club’s Auchenhowie HQ to continue his recovery but is still thought to be a number of weeks away from getting back on the pitch.

Celtic could continue to struggle without Cameron Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers has long been viewed as one of Celtic’s most reliable and consistent players when fully fit. He’s been named in the PFA Team of the Season three times since joining and has already helped spearhead the club to nine major trophies, including four consecutive league titles.

His absence leaves a huge void in Celtic’s defence and ramps up the pressure on Dane Murray in the short term to prove he’s up to the challenge of playing first team football.

Murray, aged 22, has played just nine times in total across all competitions for the Hoops, and endured an extremely difficult afternoon against Hearts - scoring an own goal after just eight minutes.

He received a rating of 3/10 from our writers, who signalled his inclusion out for being a sign of Celtic’s inactivity in the transfer window, and their failure to adequately prepare for the campaign.

Tottenham express concern about Mikey Moore loan

As it stands, Rangers fans definitley haven’t seen the best of Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore, who was expected to play a really important role after completing a season-long loan move.

Moore featured sporadically during Tottenham’s Europa League triumph last term and was even referred to by James Maddison as playing like Neymar during the league-phase of the competition. So far at Rangers, he’s managed just two assists in 13 appearances and has recently been limited to subsitute appearances.

TBR Football understands this has concerned Tottenham, who only sanctioned the loan because they believed Moore would get regular gametime. However, that could be about to change in the near future. Moore impressed from the bench against Kilmarnock, completing 18 of his 21 attempted passes and added a fresh lease of energy to Rangers’ frontline. It’s led to some supporters suggesting the winger should have more minutes under Danny Rohl as the club aims to climb the league table.