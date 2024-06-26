Tottenham transfer interest in Celtic hero 'intensified' as Ange eyes a star who's 'forever grateful' to him
A Celtic reunion could be taking place at Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou looks to the transfer market.
The Australian boss is looking ahead to his second season at Spurs, a year on from swapping the Premiership champions for London. He is looking to tinker with his team that finished just shy of the Champions League places, and the former Celtic gaffer may turn to Saudi Arabia.
Jota also departed Celtic last summer after two fruitful years, joining Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad for a fee of around £25m. But playing time has been restricted since he went over the middle-east, and his exit has long been discussed.
Talk of Tottenham has arisen sporadically in the 12 months since his switch to Saudi and again it rears its head. Publication Aawsat as shared by the Daily Record are said to claimed than an approach has been made after some initial contact in January. Tottenham have reportedly “intensified” their interest in Jota, who was signed on loan for the Hoops by Postecoglou and then made a permanent star.
The Spurs gaffer is somebody the former Benfica player has a lot of time for. Jota was one of the first to wish him well in his new adventure and left in no doubt just what he though of him. So there is plenty of thanks left in Jota for Postecoglou.
He wrote on Instagram last year: "To a man who gave me a life opportunity, never lost belief in his philosophy and marked an era. "I'll be forever grateful for every moment. Best of luck gaffer."
