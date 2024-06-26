Celtic star leads Parkhead transfer bomb squad as Rodgers told to cut seven players this summer
A Celtic legend has told boss Brendan Rodgers that up to seven players could be culled this summer.
It could be a busy transfer window for the Premiership champions, who are looking to make additions to their squad ahead of the new season. They are yet to sign anyone but the likes of a new goalkeeper, midfielder Paulo Bernardo and striker Adam Idah are on the radar.
Exits may also become a talking point the deeper the window rolls into the summer. There are several players at the club with uncertain futures, one of which is shot-stopper Benjamin Siegrist.
The Swiss keeper has played second and third choice to Joe Hart before the latter’s retirement, but also looks set to be on his way out of Glasgow’s east-end, according to reports. Frank McAvennie as many as seven players in total from the fringes could move on before September.
In terms of Siegrist, there is little in the way of sympathy. He told Football Insider: “I don’t feel sorry for him, he’s been at the club for a long time. I thought he would be number one when he came in because he was a good keeper.
“But it’s no one’s fault but his own. He hasn’t been able to stay fit or perform to a good standard in a Celtic shirt. I think it’s time for a fresh challenge, it’s time to move on.
“He’s deadwood, he’s one of six or seven players who you’ve got to get rid of. Brendan’s got to get them out of the door.
“They’ve been at the club so long that they’re not going to make an impact now – just let them go and play somewhere else. I wish Siegrist the best, but he won’t get back in.”
