Tottenham have been urged to make a transfer move for the Celtic star.

A former Premier League winner has urged Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham to make their move for one of his Celtic heroes.

The Aussie dipped into the transfer market this winter to try and solve a mounting injury crisis at Spurs. His recruitment proved savvy at Celtic with Jota, Matt O’Riley and Josip Juranovic all shared for bumper profit.

Kyogo dpearted in January and was one of the Japanese contingent that Postecoglou brought with him after time in the J League. Another was Daizen Maeda, who has wowed with his work-rate and now started adding consistent goals to his game.

Kevin Gallacher knows what is required at Premier League level, having won that division as a player with Blackburn Rovers. He believes Maeda would set new dressing room standards for Tottenham and ahead of Celtic’s match with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, is surprised the Japanese international is there to be involved in the knockout round play-off second leg.

Former Scotland star Gallacher wrote in the Sunday Post: "Daizen Maeda will look to do some more damage for Celtic against Bayern Munich in Tuesday's Champions League return at the Allianz Arena. The Japanese striker scored his team's goal in the first leg at Celtic Park last Wednesday, a crucial contribution as the 2-1 final score gives them a chance.

"More than that, his performance when used through the middle helped galvanise Brendan Rodgers' side and has given them cause to believe they can upset the odds in Germany. But I must admit, I am a little surprised he is still at the club to do so.

"Nothing against Kyogo Furuhashi at all. He is a hugely gifted footballer who should go on to do well at Rennes following his move to France. It is just that I thought Maeda would have been the obvious signing target for would-be buyers.

"It is a list I would have expected to have seen headed by his former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. Postecoglou it was who brought him over from Asia to Scotland, along with his countrymen Kyogo and Reo Hatate. They were signings that raised eyebrows at the time, just as the recruitment of the Australian himself did.

“In all cases they proved to be inspired. Yet while Kyogo's goals got the headlines, it was significant that Maeda was the one who kept getting picked by Japan. Coaches love him and there is no secret to that, he puts more energy into his football than anyone else out there. He is like the Duracell bunny; he just never stops.

“In particular, he is a magnificent example of the pressing game that Ange champions. People wonder why Ange did not try to bring him down to Spurs to be an example to his squad, someone to point to and say to the rest that is how it is done! And I have to say I agree."