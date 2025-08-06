A European sporting director could pull plug on transfer deal with Celtic

One Celtic exit deal could be on the cards if the Hoops don’t get a move on, it has been claimed.

Brendan Rodgers has had a busy window so far in terms of the transfer market, with the additions of Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey among others, all heading through the door at Parkhead. On the other hand, Rodgers has had to balance his squad out, which has lead to the departures of the likes of Nicolas Kuhn and Gustaf Lagerbielke.

With some time left in the window, it’s clear Celtic haven’t finished doing business in the transfer window yet, with the latest outgoing rumour being winger Marco Tilio on his way to Rapid Vienna. However, with the player’s future uncertain it appears the Austrian side could call time on their pursuit.

Rapid sporting director says Marco Tilio move isn’t a ‘done deal’

Markus Katzer, the transfer chief at Rapid Vienna has confirmed that the club are still interest in Celtic winger, Marco Tilio, however the Austrian giants are still looking at other options. Tilio was set to join Rapid for a fee of around £350,000 however Rodgers was unwilling to let him go earlier in the window without a suitable replacement. Rapid Vienna were already interested in Tilio before he signed for Celtic, according to the Glasgow Times, Katzer said, “There is interest. We’re monitoring things. We had interest in him before then Celtic signed him as well.”

Katzer also added that despite the interest, nothing was set in stone yet, “We’re looking at players in his position and we’re certainly interested in him but that doesn’t mean it’s a done deal."

Tilio’s absence against St Mirren at the weekend despite Celtic’s lack of depth out wide gave an even bigger hint that the Aussie will be playing his football elsewhere this season. Melbourne City wanted to sign the 23 year old after his loan spell last season, however Tilio has made it clear he wants to stay in Europe.

Tilio unable to make his mark at Parkhead

Marco Tilio was one of the first additions of the Rodgers era, when the Northern Irish manager came back for his second spell. The winger was signed for £1.5m from Melbourne City, which at the time was the highest transfer ever paid for a player in the A-League.

Despite the fee, Tilio has only made two league appearances for the Celts and was sent out on loan again to Melbourne City. The winger netted five times in twenty matches for the City Blues last season, however it looks as if that won’t be enough to make him part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans this season.